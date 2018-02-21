Día del Libro 2017
Illustration for the Day of the Book 2017, promoted by the Public Library Network of the Government of Navarre.
Man of La Mancha
A series of custom illustrations were concepted and then commissioned from recognized artists to promote the seven shows in Arizona Theatre Company’s 17/18 Season. Each illustration, along with a stylized title treatment, is representative of the overall tone, theme and plot of each show. The illustrations were used throughout the season on various marketing pieces including Show Posters.
Here the illustration for the musical "Man of La Mancha".
Art Direction: Kevin Sirois
Healing Body Mandalas
The Legs
Rhythms of Movement
Pain Relief
Banishing the Demon
Throat and Diaphragm
Self and Song
The Mouth
The World of Taste
The Ears
The Art of Alertness
The Brain and Nervous System
Memory and Purpose
WOLF!
Personal work.
Pinocchio
– Carlo Collodi –
Book cover inspired by my childhood fascination with the story of Pinocchio. Especially inspired by Luigi Comencini’s dramatic and shocking film based on the well known story.
Watching My Father
"Watching My Father" is about the disturbingly high number of farmers in India that commit suicide, and more widely how the pressures they are under impact on their families. So a serious subject…
Power to the People
"Who would you ask about the moon if not an astronomer?."
A piece on the battlefield between academic experts and popular experience, pitched as ‘astronomers vs astronauts’. "Time was when we would happily hang on an expert's every word-but not any more". Says Jeremy Vine.
BEBOP
Ornithology
I chose a barefoot black man, appealing to the roots, rising a lot of passional flames from his saxophone.
The power of music and the importance of to know the roots.
Jesús Sotés Vicente
