Rigatoni.
A new font by Ale Paul for Sudtipos.
Rigatoni is a didone display family with exceptional readability. Based on a German mid-century lettering specimen by Nerdinger, designer Alejandro Paul expanded the face into an extensive family, with 5 weights, italics, and a stencil version. Its tall letterforms and sturdy serifs give it a noble bearing when set in all caps; in the lower case its large x-height and spacious counters imbue it with a welcoming tone. A plethora of alternate and swash characters let you create distinctive settings for identities, labels, titles, and headlines. Use the shorter ascender and descender variants for aesthetic effects, or to prevent collisions in tightly stacked text.
Since we've imagined Rigatoni being used for restaurants, menus, and food packaging, Sudtipos asked to designer Esteban Diácono to create some 3D visualizations. Ale’s type has never looked saucier!
The recipe!
