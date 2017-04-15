Millhaus Corporate Website

About

Millhaus website design and development For Millhaus we developed a website which features both sides of the agency: the passionate engagement to bridge the gap between brands and subcultures as well as their roots and connection into these fields. The minimalistic presentation of their projects brings the exceptional approach of Millhaus to the fore. Animations and playful-interactive elements as well as a digital stage, which is constantly curated with GIFs and music through team members of Millhaus, underline the origin of the agency. The animated visual framework of the website is build on the abstraction of the 3 lines of the character M. Each line symbolizes a pillar of the DNA of Millhaus: Design, Music and Sport. Read Less

