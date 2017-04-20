Burilada (design and crafts) – Exhibition Catalogue



Curated by Francisco Providência and Helena Sofia Silva, Burilada is an exhibition about objects that are reconfiguring the contemporary material culture in Portugal, by merging design and traditional elements of craft – such as mediums, techniques and materials.



It also was the opening exhibition for Casa do Design de Matosinhos, a home for an open and critical discussion of the portuguese design culture, mostly achieved through curatorial processes.







Having designed the logo, identity and communication matrix for the gallery and the venue, we were also commissioned to design the catalogue for this exhibition.





