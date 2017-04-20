Non-Verbal Club
Porto, Portugal
Burilada (design and crafts) – Exhibition Catalogue
Non-Verbal Club
Porto, Portugal
Burilada (design and crafts) – Exhibition Catalogue
    About

    Catalogue for the Burilada Exhibition – Design and Craft
BURILADA – ARTE-FACTOS
PARA A SOBREVIVÊNCIA
Exhibition Catalogue


Curated by Francisco Providência and Helena Sofia Silva, Burilada is an exhibition about objects that are reconfiguring the contemporary material culture in Portugal, by merging design and traditional elements of craft – such as mediums, techniques and materials.

It also was the opening exhibition for Casa do Design de Matosinhos, a home for an open and critical discussion of the portuguese design culture, mostly achieved through curatorial processes.

Having designed the logo, identity and communication matrix for the gallery and the venue, we were also commissioned to design the catalogue for this exhibition.







Non–verbal Club, 2016
Catalogue design for
Casa do Design de Matosinhos

Editorial Management
esad—idea
Helena Sofia Silva

Exhibition Curators
Francisco Providência
Helena Sofia Silva

Aknowledgements
Álvaro Martino
(Book Photography)