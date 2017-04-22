Bakery Buchgraber Branding

About

A small family business since generations in a small village in East Styria. Traditional procedures and recipes. A bakery which has hardly changed since 1911. To communicate this craft tradition we created a new brand for Klaus Buchgraber that would represent what he stands for. In the center of the new brand is a seal, that is based in a very regional austrian tradition: to bless a loaf of bread with a bread seal. So the cross, heart and 1911 stand for tradition, togetherness and passion since 1911. Also the images follow this principle. Genuine and analogue. Photographed in medium format, developed and scanned. No image retouching or colour correction. This way Buchgraber’s brand becomes not only tangible, but also smellable. Three fragrances were extracted over the course of a month and transformed into room scents. Read Less

