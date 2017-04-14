Wurst (Sausage) Vinyl-EP

About

»Wurst« (Sausage) is an Ode to a butcher’s craft and the art of the sausage. At the beginning of every sausage there is life. And death. This gave birth to the idea of a musical five act play. The classical drama, as the most direct and genuine form of artistic expression, serves as a stage for the work. This was translated in the form of a Vynil Record, to be sent as direct mail. Read Less

