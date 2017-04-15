Saddo .
Bucharest, Romania
Message
REGINA MARIA
853
193
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Illustration
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Saddo .
Bucharest, Romania
Message
REGINA MARIA
853
193
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Project Featured On:
Illustration
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:
A while ago I made a series of illustrations in collaboration with CAP, a nice small advertising agency in Bucharest, for Regina Maria, one of the biggest networks of hospitals, clinics and labs in Romania. They were launching these new hi-tech analysis labs, and they wanted to make a connection between all the meticulous scientific processes happening in their labs - and art / illustration. Also, visually, the labs being wide, hi-tech, completely white, like something from Kubrick’s Odyssey, they needed a touch of color and fun.

This is where CAP and myself came in, with a series of seven colorful illustrations depicting scientific processes and equipments, micro organisms, bacteria, and lots of fun stuff, which bring a warm human touch to the labs, also making them the most visually attractive lab in Romania.

Agency: CAP
Client: Regina Maria
Illustrator: Saddo