A while ago I made a series of illustrations in collaboration with CAP, a nice small advertising agency in Bucharest, for Regina Maria, one of the biggest networks of hospitals, clinics and labs in Romania. They were launching these new hi-tech analysis labs, and they wanted to make a connection between all the meticulous scientific processes happening in their labs - and art / illustration. Also, visually, the labs being wide, hi-tech, completely white, like something from Kubrick’s Odyssey, they needed a touch of color and fun.





This is where CAP and myself came in, with a series of seven colorful illustrations depicting scientific processes and equipments, micro organisms, bacteria, and lots of fun stuff, which bring a warm human touch to the labs, also making them the most visually attractive lab in Romania.





Agency: CAP

Client: Regina Maria