Total Control Exhibition
Total Control

New Works by Andrew Fairclough

31 March - 11 April 2017 
China Heights Gallery - Sydney, Australia.


My first solo exhibition Total Control features a collection of mixed media works on wood-panel, combining illustrative portraiture, painting and printmaking. 

The works explore themes of introspection, confusion, duality and impulse control viewed through the dead-gaze of technological distraction and the mesmerising flow of infinite information that is everywhere and nowhere at once.  

Inspired by dystopian fiction, mid-century illustration and low-brow comics, the resulting body of work constructs an uneasy yet hopeful atmosphere awash with abstract textural explorations and haphazard experiments.

Belief Relief

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Modern Guilt

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Ascendancy

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Total Control

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Distraction Sickness

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Cyclic Exhale

76cm x 101cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
101cm x 76cm (40" x 30")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Circuitry II

101cm x 76cm (30" x 40")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Manipulator

46cm x 61cm (18" x 24")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Obsequium

46cm x 61cm (18" x 24")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
Manipulator

46cm x 61cm (18" x 24")
Acrylic and screen printed detail on framed panel
Original Painting.
