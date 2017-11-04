Total Control Exhibition

New Works by Andrew Fairclough





31 March - 11 April 2017

China Heights Gallery - Sydney, Australia.

My first solo exhibition Total Control features a collection of mixed media works on wood-panel, combining illustrative portraiture, painting and printmaking.



The works explore themes of introspection, confusion, duality and impulse control viewed through the dead-gaze of technological distraction and the mesmerising flow of infinite information that is everywhere and nowhere at once.