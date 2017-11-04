Total Control Exhibition

Total Control
New Works by Andrew Fairclough
31 March - 11 April 2017
China Heights Gallery - Sydney, Australia.
My first solo exhibition Total Control features a collection of mixed media works on wood-panel, combining illustrative portraiture, painting and printmaking.
The works explore themes of introspection, confusion, duality and impulse control viewed through the dead-gaze of technological distraction and the mesmerising flow of infinite information that is everywhere and nowhere at once.
The works explore themes of introspection, confusion, duality and impulse control viewed through the dead-gaze of technological distraction and the mesmerising flow of infinite information that is everywhere and nowhere at once.
Inspired by dystopian fiction, mid-century illustration and low-brow comics, the resulting body of work constructs an uneasy yet hopeful atmosphere awash with abstract textural explorations and haphazard experiments.
See captions for artwork availability and shop links.