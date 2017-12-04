Offf Barcelona Main Titles

Opening title credits for Offf Festival Barcelona 2017. The film tells the surreal stories of characters moving around in the same space in a complex choreography of interlaced paths. The tight human pattern they weave often comes really close to overlapping, yet they remain invisible to one another.
Inspired by the 1982 film "Tango" by Zbigniew Rybszynski.
CREDITS
Directed by : Julien Vallée & Eve Duhamel
Produced by : Sailor Productions
Cinematographer : John Londono
Choreographer : Isabelle Boulanger
Art direction : Vallée Duhamel
Music by : Pressure by Milk & Bone
Post-Production : Mels
1st camera assistant : Kevin Corvellec
DIT / Video Assist : Daniel Lacasse
Makeup and hair artist : Maïna Militza
Makeup and hair assistant : Josianne Morin & Josianne Cournoyer
Stylist : Tinashe Musara
Casting
Girl waking up : Wensi Yan
Guy jumping : Daniel Alwell
Girl reading a book : Lydia Weber
Girl with the ball : Kimberly Bittner quinn
Giant girl : Amanda Van Der Siebes
Dancer girl : Brontë Poiré-Prest
Giant guy : Theodore Pellerin
Girl in the window : Solène Buxo-Marti
Clothes are courtesy of :
Laugh by Lafaille
COS
H&M studio
Paulina Wonder
Sachika
