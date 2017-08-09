Neal Grundy
London, United Kingdom
Sneakers Magazine and Adidas
2659
364
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Sneakers Magazine photography of Adidas New NMD styles.
This project captures the explosions produced from different coloured glass when shot with a gun and other small controlled explosions.
I used specialist high-speed flash and triggers to capture the rapid and chaotic movement of the explosion.
This allows me to capture a moment in time too fast to be seen by the human eye and for human reaction to capture.
Apart from some slight tweaking in Photoshop, these images are all real, and no CGI has been used in the production.
