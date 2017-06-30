江戸時代から続く大工家系の中で棟梁でもあった小沼與三吉氏が、昭和16年に創業した小沼商事。建築職人の集団を原点としながら、時の流れとともにかたちを変え、現在では建築設計、経営戦略アドバイザリーという2つの領域でサービスを提供しています。

tegusuでは、同社のCI開発におけるコンセプト設計、シンボルロゴの設計、名刺やWEBなどへのイメージ展開を担当しました。





Konuma & Co., Ltd was founded in 1941 by Yosakichi Konuma, who came from a family of carpenters that dates back to the Edo Period. He was also a master carpenter. Originally the company was made up of a group of builders, but it changed its form as time went by. Currently, the company provides services in two fields, which are architectural design and management strategy advisory.

tegusu handled concept design in CI development, symbol logo design, development of images on business cards and the website.