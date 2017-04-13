The Corsairs Project • Act. IV

Enemies of mankind

Despite his maritime supremacy, Hornigold has always been careful not to attack British flagged vessels in order to keep up the appearance that he was still a Corsair working for His Highness.

That had already caused him insurrections and depositions as captain before. His last fight about his official command post in one of his ships was against Edward Teach, a follower of him who has outclassed his preceptor in both scale and infamy. Afterwards Teach went on sailing the Caribbean Sea.

Hornigold kept his pirate actions in Nassau and, with his boatswain, Olivier Levasseur, La Buse (the Buzzard), had a successful period of ransacks. To speed up his ship and making more room for artillery and provisions, they buried up their spoils in an island and crafted a coded map of the location, to secure it from other thieves in Nassau.

...





An artillery ship mast flying British colors arise on the horizon.

Stede Bonnet goes on undercover among the Ranger crew. Fearful, he counts on a safe-conduct for him or his mates' possible surrender. He also awaits Hornigold's habit of not fighting or ransacking English vessels.