The Corsairs Project • Act. IV

    This is a personal project developed by photographer SAMUKA MARINHO as an original portfolio presentation. It is composed of over 400 images and … Read More
    This is a personal project developed by photographer SAMUKA MARINHO as an original portfolio presentation. It is composed of over 400 images and has taken around a year and a half to be completed. ••• The project is also a tribute to the 300 years of the most intense era called Golden Age of Piracy, reporting historical facts that had taken place at the beginning of the 18th century mixed with imaginary events. The setting is a 24-hour period in the characters' life, which allows the experimentation of a large nuance range and different lighting situations such as: night, dawn, afternoon and nightfall. ••• The images are presented according to a short script, giving the impression of frames cut out of a no dialogue short film or even a comic book made of photographs. ••• Among characters, open and enclosed spaces, particles and objects for composition, there have been more than 40,000 clicks, gathering a giant image database. ••• Besides photography and image processing, SAMUKA signs the entire creation, production, art direction, color script, storyboard, concept and, also, the scenery and the over 50 costume designs manufacturing. Read Less
HOSTIS HUMANI GENERIS

Enemies of mankind


Despite his maritime supremacy, Hornigold has always been careful not to attack British flagged vessels in order to keep up the appearance that he was still a Corsair working for His Highness.
That had already caused him insurrections and depositions as captain before. His last fight about his official command post in one of his ships was against Edward Teach, a follower of him who has outclassed his preceptor in both scale and infamy. Afterwards Teach went on sailing the Caribbean Sea.
Hornigold kept his pirate actions in Nassau and, with his boatswain, Olivier Levasseur, La Buse (the Buzzard), had a successful period of ransacks. To speed up his ship and making more room for artillery and provisions, they buried up their spoils in an island and crafted a coded map of the location, to secure it from other thieves in Nassau.
...

An artillery ship mast flying British colors arise on the horizon.
Stede Bonnet goes on undercover among the Ranger crew. Fearful, he counts on a safe-conduct for him or his mates' possible surrender. He also awaits Hornigold's habit of not fighting or ransacking English vessels.