Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Drawings 2017 - large scale
Drawing
644
125
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/10/2017"
Pencil
Paper
Rubber
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Drawings 2017 - large scale
Drawing
644
125
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/10/2017"
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Pencil
Paper
Rubber
About
About
Large-scale Drawings from 2016 & 2017
Published:
DRAWINGS
2016 - 17 |
large-scale
BALL AND FREIGHTER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
THE BEEKEEPER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
PACK . Pencil on paper . 140 x 90 cm
Chief . Pencil on paper . 140 x 90 cm
THE GLASSES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
SHADOWMAN . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
STONES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
MASTER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
GHOST TRAIN RIDE . Pencil on paper . 90 x 90 cm
TIDES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
For more Information, Books or limited Fine-Art-Prints - please visit:
www.zsaitsits.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Drawings 2016 part 3
by
Stefan Zsaitsits
533
2534
Featured On:
9/28/2016
Fine Arts
EDITION 2016 - Between Luv and Lee
by
Stefan Zsaitsits
101
567
Fine Arts
Drawings 2016 part 2
by
Stefan Zsaitsits
270
1343
Featured On:
7/22/2016
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
Drawings 2016 part 1
by
Stefan Zsaitsits
269
1050
Featured On:
5/23/2016
Fine Arts
,
Drawing
Drawings 2015 part 4
by
Stefan Zsaitsits
349
1634
Featured On:
12/29/2015
Fine Arts
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Large-scale Drawings from 2016 & 2017
Published:
Credits
Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
pencil
paper
black
White
grey
handdrawn
drawn
Drawing
austria
Tools Used
Pencil
Paper
Rubber
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps