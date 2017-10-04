Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
Drawings 2017 - large scale
Pencil Paper Rubber
Drawings 2017 - large scale
    Large-scale Drawings from 2016 & 2017
DRAWINGS 
2016 - 17  |   large-scale

BALL AND FREIGHTER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
THE BEEKEEPER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
PACK . Pencil on paper . 140 x 90 cm
Chief . Pencil on paper . 140 x 90 cm
THE GLASSES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
SHADOWMAN . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
STONES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
MASTER . Pencil on paper . 145 x 90 cm
GHOST TRAIN RIDE . Pencil on paper . 90 x 90 cm
TIDES . Pencil on paper . 90 x 145 cm
For more Information, Books or limited Fine-Art-Prints - please visit:

www.zsaitsits.com