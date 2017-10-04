Dima Rebus
New York, NY, USA
Dima Rebus. Underground Aquarellka. 2016.

Dima Rebus. Underground Aquarellka. 2016.

"Location" (diptych. 1)
watercolor. 105x75cm. 2016.
"Location" (diptych. 2)
watercolor. 105x75cm. 2016.
"Stuff which should consider everyone"
watercolor. 75x55cm. 2016.
"Abide by the rules of our supermarket"
watercolor. 75x105cm. 2016.
"Everyday I Show"
70x100cm. watercolor. 2016.
"Mother"
watercolor. 140x100cm. 2016.
"I'm sure"
watercolor. 105x75 cm. 2016.
"Follow me. The main thing is not to make noise"
watercolor. 53x70 cm. 2016.
"Don't Touch"
watercolor. 50x57cm. 2016.
«The Selfish Gene»
watercolor. 155x105 cm. 2016.