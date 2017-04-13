Discover
Edith Morin
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Balsem
Art Direction
Packaging
Branding
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/13/2017
Balsem
Art Direction
Packaging
Branding
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/13/2017"
About
Published:
Balsem - Direction Artistique
Ligne de produits botanique pour le corps inspirée par le territoire canadien
Direction artistique /
Packaging
/ Design graphique
Avec la collaboration de Numan Ahmed, Shauna Sen, Camille Miron-Sauvé, Edmund Lam
Edith Morin
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Frank And Oak - branding
by
Edith Morin
143
691
Branding
,
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
Samuel Pasquier- Identité graphique
by
Edith Morin
56
216
Web Design
,
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
Oak Street - Illustration
by
Edith Morin
17
90
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Drawing
Bosquet Magazine
by
Edith Morin
32
150
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
Le temp des chenilles
by
Edith Morin
9
63
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Film
View Complete Profile →
Credits
Edith Morin
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
