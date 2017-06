About

The Hang Loose concept was created to encourage wakeboarders to find peace by looking inside themselves. Five designs have been created, and they reflect five unique personalities and sets of experiences. When all the prints for each model are combined and placed side by side, they create a unique board design – each of which is simple yet modern and aims to attract a younger target audience through innovative 3D image rendering, fun imagery and a gadget-centric approach. Every board tells a unique story. Read Less

