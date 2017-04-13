Multiple Owners
Jordi Pagès London, United Kingdom
Berd - London, United Kingdom
Covestro Lab APP
2423
360
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Maxon Cinema 4D Autodesk Maya (All Versions)
  • About

    About

    Demodern kindly invited me to Design and animate a series of “playgrounds” to complement their IPhone and Android APP. Aiming to demonstrate the … Read More
    Demodern kindly invited me to Design and animate a series of “playgrounds” to complement their IPhone and Android APP. Aiming to demonstrate the different features and versatilities of the plastic materials created by Covestro. Read Less
    Published:
Covestro
Sample Lab App
___
A Demodern project.
Demodern kindly invited us to Design and animate a series of “playgrounds” to complement their IPhone and Android APP, aiming to playfully demonstrate the different features and versatilities of the plastic materials created by Covestro, 
Role: Art Direction, Design & Motion (Remote)

_______________________________________________________________________________________________
  
The Muse
Technology and Aesthetics Converge
  
The Tube
The Agility of Matter
  
The Lens
Precision of the Invisible
  
The Space
Infinity of Creations
  
  
Design Process
______________________________________________________________
Thanks for watching!!