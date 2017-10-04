Il-Ho Jung
Berlin, Germany
Message
Project K – The Korean Film Festival 2016
1792
207
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    It’s the 5th anniversary of Project K – The Korean Film Festival. The number five is spelled 오 in Korean and pronounced as „oh“. But “Oh" is not … Read More
    It’s the 5th anniversary of Project K – The Korean Film Festival. The number five is spelled 오 in Korean and pronounced as „oh“. But “Oh" is not just the number five in Korean, it is also an expression of astonishment that you like to see in the faces of the audience when visiting the festival. Therefore, the design consists of a pattern of the Korean 오, the number 5 and of astonishing faces, which reflect the surprisingly good program of Project K – The Korean Film Festival. Read Less
    Published:
Project K – The Korean Film Festival, Festival Design 2016
In collaboration with Ruth Reining

It’s the 5th anniversary of Project K – The Korean Film Festival. The number five is spelled 오 in Korean and pronounced as »oh«. But »Oh« is not just the number five in Korean, it is also an expression of astonishment that you like to see in the faces of the audience when visiting the festival. Therefore, the design consists of a pattern of the Korean 오, the number 5 and of astonishing faces, which reflect the surprisingly good program of Project K – The Korean Film Festival.


www.il-ho.com