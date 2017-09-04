Paris convention & visitors bureau 2017

About

New illustrations for the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau! [EN] In 2016, we designed the new graphic charter of the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau. We had opted for simplicity and concentrated on a typographic design that suggests a Parisian skyline: the drawing of the "A" directly evoking the Eiffel Tower. The result was a minimalist logotype. We had also invited an illustrator to work with us on the iconography. It was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Séverin Millet, Lyon-based illustrator, whose simple and colourful work perfectly matches our vision of the project. Opting for illustration allowed us to step aside from the usual postcard pictures of Paris, and offer a fresh, colourful and poetic look on the capital. Check out the full project here. [FR] En 2016, Graphéine signait la nouvelle charte graphique de l'Office du Tourisme de Paris. Nous avions fait le choix de la simplicité, et concentré nos efforts sur une composition typographique pouvant évoquer une skyline parisienne, le dessin du "A" évoquant directement la tour Eiffel. En résultait un logotype minimaliste. Nous avions également invité un illustrateur à travailler avec nous. Le choix s'était porté sur Séverin Millet, illustrateur lyonnais. Son travail simple et coloré s'accordant parfaitement avec la vision que nous avions du projet. L'illustration permettant de sortir des habituelles photos cartes-postales de Paris, et ainsi présenter un visage frais, décalé et poétique de la capitale. N'hésitez pas à aller découvrir l'identité visuelle de l'Office de Tourisme que nous avions conçue. A new season with Vincent Mahé [EN] For 2017, the communication team of the Paris Visitors Bureau placed its trust in illustration again, asking Vincent Mahé, one of the most parisian illustrators, to work with them. We had already presented on this blog his work for the Auditorium of Lyon. Vincent excels in transcribing everyday scenes, chewing them with humor and elegance. His drawings blend clean lines and solid colors. His graphic style is sober, elegant and malicious. Born in Paris in 1984, Vincent grew up in Brittany, France. He moved back to Paris to study drawing and animation at Les Gobelins for three years. He started his career in animation in 2008, keeping drawing illustrations when he had free time. He fully embraced his artwork career by creating L'Atelier Quatrebis with six other artists in January 2013. Since then, his illustrations can be seen in the Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, Télérama… [FR] Pour la saison 2017, la direction de la communication de l'Office du Tourisme a choisi de renouveler sa confiance en l'illustration. Ils ont donc fait appel au plus parisien des illustrateurs : Vincent Mahé. Nous avions déjà présenté sur ce blog son travail pour l'Auditorium de Lyon. Vincent a l'art de retranscrire les scènes du quotidien, de les croquer avec humour et élégance. Son dessin mélange trait net et aplats de couleurs. Son style graphique est sobre, élégant et malicieux. Il est né 1984 à Paris, mais a grandit en Bretagne. Le BAC en poche il (re)déménage à Paris pour étudier le dessin et l'animation aux Gobelins pendant trois ans puis commence à travailler en 2008 dans l'univers de l'animation, tout en continuant de dessiner à ses heures perdues. Il se lance définitivement dans l'illustration en créant l'Atelier Quatrebis avec six autres artistes en janvier 2013. Depuis, on retrouve régulièrement ses illustrations dans la presse, du Wall Street Journal à Télérama ! Vincent Mahé est représenté par l'agent d'illustrateur Costume 3 pièces. Maps of Paris [EN] With 1.2 million printed copies, the map of the capital is the main document offered to visitors for free. It is available in 10 languages. On these maps, Vincent sketches everyday scenes. There are obviously some clichés of Paris, but always staged in a subtle and poetic way: the iconic chairs of the Jardin du Luxembourg, the Wallace fountains… Plan de Paris [FR] Imprimé à 1,2 million d'exemplaires, le plan de Paris est le principal document distribué gratuitement aux visiteurs. Il est édité en 10 langues. Sur ces documents, Vincent croque des petites scènettes quotidiennes. On retrouve évidemment quelques clichés parisiens, mais toujours mis en scène de manière subtile et poétique. Par exemple, les chaises iconiques du Jardin du Luxembourg, ou les fontaines wallace. Work process [FR] Vincent Mahé's work process is pretty traditional. He starts with laying down quick sketches on a sheet of paper. It’s about drawing the fondamental composition. Then, he works the pose of the characters with a black pen. He scans this base, starts to add color on screen and draws again the black outlines. You can see that only the characters are outlined, the rest of the illustration is only composed of solid color backgrounds. [EN] Son processus de travail est assez classique. Il commence par poser de rapides esquisses au crayon. Il s'agit de poser les bases de sa composition. Ensuite, il va travailler la pose de ses personnages au stylo noir. Un petit scan de ces éléments, et il passe à la mise en couleur sur écran. Enfin, il retrace numériquement ses contours. Notez que seuls les personnages sont cernés, le reste du décor n'étant composé que d'aplats. The other editions [EN] The Tourist Office publishes a large amount of documents for tourists and tourism professionals. The illustration work of Vincent Mahé is also spread on these documents. [FR] L'Office du Tourisme publie une quantité importante de documents destinés aux touristes, mais aussi aux professionnels du tourisme. Évidemment le travail d'illustration se prolonge sur ces documents. [EN] What's Up in Paris is a trend magazine for events and stays in the capital. It presents throughout its 32 pages the latest openings and renovations in terms of hotels, event venues, restaurants and shopping in Paris. We opted for a "dark" cover to foster the image of a city that lives by night. [FR] What's Up in Paris est le magazine d'inspiration pour l'organisation d'événements ou de séjours dans la capitale. À travers 32 pages, il présente les dernières ouvertures et rénovations en matière d'hôtellerie, de lieux événementiels, restaurants et shopping à Paris. Afin de renforcer l'image d'une capitale qui vit la nuit, nous avions opté pour une couverture noire. We can't wait for 2018! [EN] What a treat to discover our graphic charter flourishing with such great work. Thinking that every year, an illustrator will create a new visual history truly enchants us. We look forward to seeing what’s coming in 2018! [FR] Quel régal de découvrir notre charte graphique mise en scène de cette manière. Imaginer que chaque année, un illustrateur viendra prolonger cette histoire visuelle nous enchante ! Vivement 2018 !

