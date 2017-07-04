beeple (mike winkelmann)
Appleton, WI, USA
Message
everydays - january 2016
2196
464
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
a new picture made from start to finish everyday.  

I've been doing everydays for the last nine years (haven't missed a day!) andI am currently on my 11th round of everydays. This year I'll be doing a render everyday using Cinema4D and instead of trying to learn new software, will be focusing on some of the fundamentals like color, composition, value etc.... :)

Follow along everyday on facebook /  tumblr / instagram

prints available at society6
follow along everyday on facebook /  tumblr / instagram