everydays - january 2016

a new picture made from start to finish everyday.
I've been doing everydays for the last nine years (haven't missed a day!) andI am currently on my 11th round of everydays. This year I'll be doing a render everyday using Cinema4D and instead of trying to learn new software, will be focusing on some of the fundamentals like color, composition, value etc.... :)
Follow along everyday on facebook / tumblr / instagram
I've been doing everydays for the last nine years (haven't missed a day!) andI am currently on my 11th round of everydays. This year I'll be doing a render everyday using Cinema4D and instead of trying to learn new software, will be focusing on some of the fundamentals like color, composition, value etc.... :)
Follow along everyday on facebook / tumblr / instagram
prints available at society6