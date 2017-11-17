About

Habica is a duel property management company/apartment sharing network based in London. Reinventing the homes they manage, Habica aims to offer a complete lifestyle for those in need of high-end short-term accommodation. We wanted to take advantage of the duel focuses the client presented us and based the identity around the idea of sharp contrasts and soft balance. The solution is led by the logomark, a bold, sharp h which forms a stylized home. This is softened by its use in a flexible, playful pattern system, which can be used in a number of ways in multiple mediums. Read Less

