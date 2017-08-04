Audi A5 - Pure Imagination













THE DESIGN DIRECTION



To get the most out of the story and really capture both the emotion and visual magic, the team had to utilize a design direction that took the viewer inside the mind of the most advanced intelligence on Earth. To sell the AI presence not just as an environment, but as a character, the journey through the dream world had to possess real soul and a building sense of humanity, as the organic elements of human life had to take shape within the dream.



Another big challenge was creating a dream world that was acceptable to a wide-spread, mainstream audience, so the aesthetic palette had to be approachable, yet as abstract and moody to please the creative leads. So the team pushed forward with the design ethos of Light as Data - it’s vibrance and luminance being an element that would create an illuminated world that didn’t feel too scary or dark since there would be so many light elements making up the data-driven landscapes.





Technique-wise, they essentially translated the aesthetic of anamorphic lensing into a vibrant CG world, so the bokeh fields were distorted with the data arrays existing in an extremely shallow Depth of Field, accentuating the dream-like qualities of out of focus light. Another important technique for the team was to believably fabricate this illuminated Lidar World, as the narrative was about an Artificial Intelligence creating their own dream world, so everything had to be densely data-driven.



This resulted in ultra-dense point-clouds generating all the objects in the scenes, allowing them to transition seamlessly from each thought, and then rendering the illuminated properties with aggressive lensing filled with anamorphic techniques like Dolly Zooms, Spherical Wrap Distortions and Rack Focusing with wide-open apertures to create the Illuminated Data Scapes.















