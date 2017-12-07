Makerie Studio
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
Circling
5535
699
35
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Circling is an extremely personal project, one that came from trying to deal with a period of intense fear and worry. Bright colours and happy thoughts are usually our driving forces, but some days take their toll, and this was our way of dealing with anxiety. 

Making something constructive out of a stressful state of mind was a way of feeling less helpless, literally turning darkness into beauty.

Each piece is handmade using cut and layered iridescent gold and black paper.

Photographer | Julie & Joy
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.