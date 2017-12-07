Circling is an extremely personal project, one that came from trying to deal with a period of intense fear and worry. Bright colours and happy thoughts are usually our driving forces, but some days take their toll, and this was our way of dealing with anxiety.





Making something constructive out of a stressful state of mind was a way of feeling less helpless, literally turning darkness into beauty.



Each piece is handmade using cut and layered iridescent gold and black paper.



Photographer | Julie & Joy