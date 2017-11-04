Córdova Canillas Creative Agency
FUET MAGAZINE No.4
Fuet Magazine 4th Issue: INTERNET
When food creates connections and invites us to share and to communicate. A peripheral view on food culture.
On the fourth issue of FUET Magazine, food is being linked to its approach on the internet and social medias. We see how it connects us with the culture 2.0 and how it allows us to share and to communicate with the entire world.
The issue features the story of dishes being made famous on the internet with the Ramen Burger of Keizo Shimamoto, the story of @Encarni19691, a Seville youtuber who shares her findings from the supermarket or from the Chinese Bazaars, or the story of the creation of the Museum of Food and Drink in Brooklyn, New York.

