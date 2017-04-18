Discover
Mother Volcano
Porto, Portugal
Polka Folks
Illustration
Character Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/18/2017
Polka Folks
Illustration
Character Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/18/2017
About
About
Published:
An ongoing experiment on micro-portraiture by
Mother Volcano
.
These themed little guys will either scare you or rock you, bring you presents or bring anarchy and take
you to their
home planet or send you to Valhalla.
Follow them!
Thank You!
Mother Volcano
Porto, Portugal
Credits
Mother Volcano
Porto, Portugal
