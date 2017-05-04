Discover
Giordano Poloni
Milan, Italy
Hanging All Star - part one
Illustration
Painting
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/5/2017"
Giordano Poloni
Milan, Italy
Hanging All Star - part one
Illustration
Painting
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/5/2017"
About
About
My new illustrated series "Hanging All Star"
Published:
My new series of illustration "Hanging All Star" - A pair of Converse All Star hanging from a cable around the world
Thank You!
Giordano Poloni
Milan, Italy
Pink Pois - Fashion Triptychs
by
Giordano Poloni
42
148
Illustration
,
Fashion
,
Painting
New works Dec '16 Jan '17
by
Giordano Poloni
28
214
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Editorial Design
The Thirty-Nine Steps
by
Giordano Poloni
41
264
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
American Utopias - doc poster
by
Giordano Poloni
240
1459
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
New works
by
Giordano Poloni
104
940
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
Basic Info
My new illustrated series "Hanging All Star"
Published:
Credits
Giordano Poloni
Milan, Italy
Tags
shoes
Brazil
america
jungle
japan
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
