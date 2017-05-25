I usually start drawing on a canvas that has a mid-tone colour ( the base of my subject's skin ). I never use a white canvas. I find it very painful for my eyes, especially if you have to work for many hours. Then I draw a basic sketch using a dark red or dark green colour and start blocking the shapes using mid-tones, that are not too bright. The bright and dark tones are to be placed along the process.



I often reposition some of the elements or change the values by painting in top of. Never use the Undo/ Redo. Sometimes ( if I have a short deadline ) I use the liquify tool or the lasso tool. I avoid picking colour from the reference photograph because I usually end up picking the colour from a specific pixel and not the colour that I had in mind. So I pick colours using the HSB slider. Working with custom brushes ( opacity 60-80% ) and using the pressure of the Wacom stylus.

The canvas size starts from 23x30cm at 300dpi ( CMYK profile ) and can be even 50x70cm. At this size it can be printed in bigger sizes. Almost every time I use layers. The psd files size is about 150-200 MB (the size depends on the number of layers and if they are full of colour). The whole process ( from sketch to final render ) is done on photoshop.

