Sara Bautista Madrid, Spain
Alex de la Fuente Madrid, Spain
Fetén Studio Madrid, Spain
THREEONES - Fashion Branding
THREEONES represents three pillars: art, culture and fashion. Through asian culture as a starting point for inspiration, study and concept development, the different projects and collections are created. 

The philosophy behind THREEONES spins around the oriental world, its beauty, balance, nature and tradition. The silhouettes of the brand are based on the characteristic patronate of this culture and many of the textiles are dyed by hand using traditional techniques like japanese sibori or chinese tie die.


 
 





 


 

 
 

 
 
www.threeones-studio.com

Fashion Designer: Adriana Cagigas
Photography: Adriana Cagigas

Paper: Woodstock Betulla 260g



