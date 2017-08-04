THREEONES - Fashion Branding

About

Threeones represents three pillars: art, culture and fashion. Through asian culture as a starting point for inspiration, study and concept development, the different projects and collections are created. The philosophy behind Threeones spins around the oriental world, its beauty, balance, nature and tradition. The silhouettes of the brand are based on the characteristic patronate of this culture and many of the textiles are dyed by hand using traditional techniques like japanese sibori or chinese tie die. Read Less

