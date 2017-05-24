Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Yongsub Song
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
AMERICAN GODS
Motion Graphics
Digital Art
1576
284
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/24/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Yongsub Song
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
AMERICAN GODS
Motion Graphics
Digital Art
1576
284
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/24/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
MAIN TITLE ANIMATION
Published:
AMERICAN GODS
MAIN TITLE
ANIMATION
Creative Director: Patrick Clair
Lead Animator: Raoul Marks
Produced at Elastic
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Yongsub Song
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
WESTWORLD
by
Yongsub Song
4069
33681
Featured On:
10/5/2016
Motion Graphics
,
Digital Art
FRAMES
by
Yongsub Song
452
5697
Featured On:
7/11/2014
Digital Art
,
Motion Graphics
,
Typography
LUKE CAGE
by
Yongsub Song
557
5142
Featured On:
10/17/2016
Graphic Design
,
Motion Graphics
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS 2016 MID-SEASON INVITATIONAL
by
Yongsub Song
303
3932
Featured On:
9/30/2016
Animation
,
Motion Graphics
,
Visual Effects
HITMAN - WORLD OF ASSASSINATION
by
Yongsub Song
779
6497
Featured On:
2/29/2016
Graphic Design
,
Motion Graphics
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
MAIN TITLE ANIMATION
Published:
Credits
Yongsub Song
Los Angeles, CA, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
american gods
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps