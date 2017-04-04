Discover
Mark Summers
New York, NY, USA
The Last Word / RollingStone V
Illustration
Drawing
1017
131
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/4/2017
Scratchboard
Pencil
Mark Summers
New York, NY, USA
The Last Word / RollingStone V
Illustration
Drawing
1017
131
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/4/2017"
Tools Used
Tools
Scratchboard
Pencil
About
About
Published:
Stevie Nicks
Iggy Pop
Jimmy Kimmel
Phil Collins
Patti Smith
Lars Ulrich
Carrie Fisher
Thank You!
Mark Summers
New York, NY, USA
The Last Word / RollingStone IV
by
Mark Summers
819
14886
Featured On:
11/5/2016
Illustration
,
Drawing
The Last Word / RollingStone III
by
Mark Summers
599
9632
Featured On:
8/25/2016
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Editorial Design
horses around us
by
Multiple Owners
hussein aqeel vezo
Kitty Wong
Marina Dormidontova
Stef Rymenants
Adrien DONOT
Galina Povhanych (LiNa)
Delord Simon-Pierre
Mark Summers
Sandra Rust
199
1974
Illustration
,
Photography
,
Character Design
The Last Word / RollingStone II
by
Mark Summers
1348
19269
Featured On:
5/8/2016
Drawing
,
Illustration
The Last Word / RollingStone
by
Mark Summers
1967
22728
Featured On:
3/2/2016
Drawing
,
Illustration
Comments
