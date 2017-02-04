Graphic Design Festival Scotland 2016

The collaboration initially produced 20 posters, a number which grew as the project developed. We also developed an area on the GDFS website that allowed visitors to design their own poster which was then voted on to be included in the final print run.





“We wanted to create something which is more than a functional identification tool for the festival, but something which is living, evolving and can represent the raw energy and creativity that the festival provides,” says James Gilchrist - Warriors Studio.

