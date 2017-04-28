Multiple Owners
Greig Anderson Glasgow, United Kingdom
Daniel Freytag Glasgow, United Kingdom
Senient Systems
    The American entrepreneurial startup, beautifully redefining server technology.
The American entrepreneurial startup, beautifully redefining server technology. 

Senient Systems’ server hardware solution is elegant, intelligent, and reinvents the traditional multiple-server options on the market.
The minimal 'S' marque is based on the intelligent server array and architecture. It forms the basis of a stark visual language executed across product design, technical documentation and a suite of communication tools. 
We undertook an extensive naming strategy, in collaboration with the client, culminating in the name Senient. 
Nominated for the Roses Awards 2017

Client: Senient Systems
Role: Design & strategy
Discipline: Naming / Corporate identity
Product visualisations: Render Studio
More info: studio@freytaganderson.com
See more at FreytagAnderson.com