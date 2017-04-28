The American entrepreneurial startup, beautifully redefining server technology.
Senient Systems’ server hardware solution is elegant, intelligent, and reinvents the traditional multiple-server options on the market.
The minimal 'S' marque is based on the intelligent server array and architecture. It forms the basis of a stark visual language executed across product design, technical documentation and a suite of communication tools.
We undertook an extensive naming strategy, in collaboration with the client, culminating in the name Senient.
Nominated for the Roses Awards 2017
Client: Senient Systems
Role: Design & strategy
Discipline: Naming / Corporate identity
Product visualisations: Render Studio
More info: studio@freytaganderson.com
