Rafael Mayani
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
EDITORIAL 2016/17
Illustration
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/1/2017"
EDITORIAL 2016/17
Illustration
Art Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/1/2017"
About
Published:
How camera phones have changed the way we see photographs
Seeing the world through Social Media
Getting lost in a new city
Leaving your life behind when travelling
Celebrities' nude selfies
James Vincent McMorrow Gig Poster
Canadian VS US Economies
Alabama Shakes Gig Poster
Thank You!
Rafael Mayani
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
CAPTAIN'S LOG
by
Rafael Mayani
615
3114
Featured On:
2/15/2017
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Animation
GOOGLE GSUITE
by
Multiple Owners
Rafael Mayani
Henrique Barone
Giant Ant
Nicholas Ferreira
2335
23710
Featured On:
11/28/2016
Motion Graphics
,
Animation
,
Character Design
OLYMPIA
by
Multiple Owners
Henrique Barone
Rafael Mayani
Conor Whelan
CypherAudio .
7202
40983
Featured On:
8/7/2016
Art Direction
,
Motion Graphics
,
Animation
EDITORIAL 2016
by
Rafael Mayani
2675
25082
Featured On:
9/9/2016
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
EDITORIAL 2015
by
Rafael Mayani
2912
28526
Featured On:
11/10/2015
Digital Art
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Rafael Mayani
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
