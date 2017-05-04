Gianluca Maruotti
Rome, Italy
Message
Save Their Tears
1258
379
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    agency ImpactBBDO, Dubai - executive creative director Fadi Yaish - creative copywriter Simone Milani - art director Enrico Motti
    Published:
The Monster Project 2015
The Monster Project 2015
by Multiple Owners
8150 88358
Featured On: 5/6/2016
Character Design, Digital Art, Illustration
The Monster Project 2016
The Monster Project 2016
by Multiple Owners
3865 23340
Featured On: 12/18/2016
Illustration, Cartooning, Character Design
Calendar 2016 - Cassa Rurale Alto Garda
Calendar 2016 - Cassa Rurale Alto Garda
by Gianluca Maruotti
3604 23236
Featured On: 9/3/2016
Illustration, Character Design, Sculpting
RBS Stop-Motion Advert
RBS Stop-Motion Advert
by Gianluca Maruotti
588 4029
Character Design, Animation, Motion Graphics
Album Cover Art
Album Cover Art
by Gianluca Maruotti
308 2348
Drawing, Illustration, Music
View Complete Profile →