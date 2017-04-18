SOMA



SOMA furniture is designed for public spaces, with a focus on the environment between inside and outside,

such as; malls, atriums, stadiums, railway stations, bus stops and parks.



The name SOMA was created from the first two letters of the founders daughters names: Sofie and Malin.

The only existing asset in place was the name and furniture prototypes. FOLD created the entire branding,

based on a unique and strong wordmark that represents the two daughters. By splitting up the wordmark in

parts based on the names, but together the two form one unified brand. The typographic system is inspired

by the structure of the wordmark and flows free in a rigid grid system.





Furniture design: SKAPA Design Studio

Photography: Lotta Bildfeldt