Cazador — Game, Offal and the rest





Cookbook for Cazador; a small family owned game restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand. The owners wanted to create something deeply personal to them, that showcased their family recipes which have been handed down through generations. The book needed to feature the game animals and dishes in their most beautiful light to reflect the way head chef Darish hunts, kill's and prepares his animals, with no part going to waste.





A limited edition run of 1000.