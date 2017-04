EDO BALL

江戸ボール

Edo Ball started in 2013 with two personal artworks I created, The Rock & The Ghost. These artworks were created from the love and passion of the game of Basketball, Ukiyo-e art and Japanese culture. The subjects mixed together seamlessly and were incredibly popular with the Basketball and Japanese culture communities.









Over the last 12 months I have patiently crafted After multiple project collaborations with basketball brands based on the two popular artworks, I decided in mid 2016 to revisit the series. They had always been on my mind and my passion for the game and culture was forever growing.Over the last 12 months I have patiently crafted 8 new original artworks to accompany the original 2 artworks. Each artwork has a story behind it. Some are based on Japanese mythology and culture, others are narratives based on players nick-names and some are created from popular sayings from the game of basketball.





All of the artworks are available as Giclee prints, postcards and 'bento box' combination packs which consist of a mix of the two and T-shirts at edoball.com & the store





Over the next couple of months while the NBA playoffs are going I'll also be doing giveaway's of prints, postcards and T-shirts on my Instagram to celebrate the series and playoffs!



This is my tribute to the game.