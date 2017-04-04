MIMIC
MIMIC is a series of new visual experiments using art from the past. In this project I have randomly picked 6 paintings from the Pablo Picasso’s (One of the greatest and most influential artists of the 20th century) work and recreate them into modern 3D visuals. In this visual mimicry I have shown, how the skill responds when it come across the complexity of someone’s thought and how the meanings of the shapes and forms have been changed and create new physical qualities. It’s propose to give a new implication of Picasso’s artworks with a series of hyper-realistic visuals. I am trying to explore more to his geometric forms.
It’s really difficult to me to recreate the artwork of Pablo Picasso. I have been studying his artworks since I have started my career, his abstract visual language always inspired me and I have found new forms interacting with each other.
"Every shape has an invisible dots find them and create in a new way."
Cinema 4D-Vray, Photoshop, Illustrator