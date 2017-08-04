Nova Interiors

This project began by studying the art of the craftsmen within their workshop. Through this we became particularly interested in wood-joints and the simplicity of their shapes, in particular the dovetail joint.





We focussed on the dovetail joint and used it as a focal element of their brand to portray both craftsmanship and quality. The joint then acted as a tool to sculpt a bespoke word mark and accompanying typeface, Dovetail Rounded.











