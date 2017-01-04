AUDI MIDDLE EAST.







New projects, new challenges.

This is a project for Audi Magazine, Audi Middle East.

Were I normally work with 1/18 scale models, for the new Q2 launching I was commissioned to do a series of photographies using a 1/43 scale model.







This was my first time doing this kind of photography with such a small scale model.



I learned a lot in the process, as is not the same working with a 1/18 scale than with a 1/43.

For most of the project was done creating the scenes in my studio in Cancún, Mexico, using common objects or creating a desert scene from scratch, but we also wanted to give it a turn and finding an iconic location so it could work as a background for one of the images. Thant amazing location was at Dubai; A cityscape where you can see the new canal bridge and the Burj Khalifa in the background.





My dear an talented friend Adrian Sommeling went with me to this location. We woke up early in the morning to receive the sunrise, and with his natural “feeling” and talent to find the right moment and perfect spot / light, we took some images of this amazing place.





