Visualizing mobility in Washington D.C.





— DESIGN

Through captivating images and short text, each of the chapters starts by telling a story around a topical theme. The topic is introduced and it explains the challenges that DC faces. In the subsequent views, the maps is fixed in place on the right side. It is the common denominator on which a different datasets are loaded as the user scrolls through the chapters. Additional highlights, explanations and map controls allow the user to further deep dive the topic. This interplay between the map on the right and controls on the left creates a dynamic yet clear experience.

Our overall minimalistic style, the lines and shapes of the map dictate the atmosphere of every page. Focussing on content and a clean, elegant look and feel, the user is drawn into the topics. Throughout the website, four colors are used consistently to emphasize the different modes of transport, and red as an overall accent color.











