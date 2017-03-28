CONCEPT





From its concept all the way to execution, the IFFC titles were a massive undertaking. We were lucky enough that our last year's Twitch: Loadout project provided us with the chance of presenting at the IFCC 2017. But we saw a unique opportunity, one where we could explore our creativity and collaboration even further. Therefore we pitched the idea of creating the Main Titles for IFCC 2017 and to our delight, the organizers said yes.





IFCC or the Independent Festival of Creative Communication is, at its core, a concept art conference. Having this in mind we wanted to stray away from the "typical" motion graphics title sequence and create something with a strong connection to the concept art world. Upon many iterations we decided not only to create something that's story driven, but to treat the entire title sequence as a short film.





As this was to be our very first story driven short film, we wanted to stick to the proven methods and relied heavily on the teachings of Joseph Campbell, focusing particularly on The Hero's Journey and combining it with the Sci Fi setting for our film. There were many ideas for the core concept, ranging from "Birth of the Idea" to "Creative Journey" and "Self Discovery", all of which are pivotal and relatable, not only to concept artist, but to people in general.



