Medialab Prado started as a Digital Art Center but by the result of its organic growth, they had become much more than just that. By developing their own methodologies for ¨hacking the city¨ based on open source and collaborative creation, Medialab Prado has become the I+D department for the citizenship. Formed by 6 laboratories, each dedicated to an area of research. Building solutions to improve communities through dialog and technology.





This new identity is based on an open grid, holding infinite patterns to represent human collaborations. The result is a never-ending system that grows as they grow.







































