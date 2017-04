About

Fragile Ventures is an independent company established to give artists a platform to develop their work into three-dimensional forms and communic… Read More

Fragile Ventures is an independent company established to give artists a platform to develop their work into three-dimensional forms and communicate it to the world. Fragile Ventures first show URBAN[E], featuring international renowned street artist Ben Eine, launched at the Megumi Ogita Gallery in Tokyo. Presenting limited edition cubes that bring the artist's inimitable typographical style to life. Rendered in concrete, wood and metal; the cubes depict Eine’s letter ‘E’ in Shutter, Circus and Tenderloin fonts. Read Less

Published: