Multiple Owners
brba jr Belgrade, Serbia
konstrukt serbia Belgrade, Serbia
Nemanja Veselinović Belgrade, Serbia
Jovan Petrovic Belgrade, Serbia
Ziotech
1943
190
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Ziotech (formerly known as Zio Technologies) is a system integration company with 14 years of experience across the Middle East, India and Africa… Read More
    Ziotech (formerly known as Zio Technologies) is a system integration company with 14 years of experience across the Middle East, India and Africa. After successfully delivering some of the most prestigious projects across the GCC region for clients such as EMAAR Properties (developer of Burj Khalifa), Etihad, Emirates and many others, the executives at the company decided to raise their otherwise poor visual identity and digital presence to the next level. Initially assigned with the task of coming up with a new visual identity, we took the re-branding a step further to include naming and copy writing. Our proposal was to shorten the name from "Zio Technologies" to simply "Ziotech", and created a word mark that signifies this merger. The visual identity utilizes the red color inherited from the previous logo, but in combination with the darker, black/shades of grey color palette to create a stronger visual impact. If we could say that electricity is the lifeblood of the built environment, then Ziotech's solutions could be considered its nervous system, giving it senses, means of interaction with its occupants. Hence, for the supporting graphics we chose a motif analogous to neurons - complex, structured cabling systems which lie behind all of Ziotech's work. We also proposed an update to the tagline: from "The complete solution company" to "The space digitalization company", making it more explicit in terms of the work Ziotech does; and formulated the vision statement of the company. Read Less
    Published:


Ziotech (formerly known as Zio Technologies) is a system integration company with 14 years of experience across the Middle East, India and Africa. After successfully delivering some of the most prestigious projects across the GCC region for clients such as EMAAR Properties (developer of Burj Khalifa), Etihad, Emirates and many others, the executives at the company decided to raise their otherwise poor visual identity and digital presence to the next level.

Initially assigned with the task of coming up with a new visual identity, we took the re-branding a step further to include naming and copy writing. Our proposal was to shorten the name from "Zio Technologies" to simply "Ziotech", and created a word mark that signifies this merger. The visual identity utilizes the red color inherited from the previous logo, but in combination with the darker, black/shades of grey color palette to create a stronger visual impact.

If we could say that electricity is the lifeblood of the built environment, then Ziotech's solutions could be considered its nervous system, giving it senses, means of interaction with its occupants. Hence, for the supporting graphics we chose a motif analogous to neurons - complex, structured cabling systems which lie behind all of Ziotech's work.

We also proposed an update to the tagline: from "The complete solution company" to "The space digitalization company", making it more explicit in terms of the work Ziotech does; and formulated the vision statement of the company.











Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.