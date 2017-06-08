







Ziotech (formerly known as Zio Technologies) is a system integration company with 14 years of experience across the Middle East, India and Africa. After successfully delivering some of the most prestigious projects across the GCC region for clients such as EMAAR Properties (developer of Burj Khalifa), Etihad, Emirates and many others, the executives at the company decided to raise their otherwise poor visual identity and digital presence to the next level.





Initially assigned with the task of coming up with a new visual identity, we took the re-branding a step further to include naming and copy writing. Our proposal was to shorten the name from "Zio Technologies" to simply "Ziotech", and created a word mark that signifies this merger. The visual identity utilizes the red color inherited from the previous logo, but in combination with the darker, black/shades of grey color palette to create a stronger visual impact.





If we could say that electricity is the lifeblood of the built environment, then Ziotech's solutions could be considered its nervous system, giving it senses, means of interaction with its occupants. Hence, for the supporting graphics we chose a motif analogous to neurons - complex, structured cabling systems which lie behind all of Ziotech's work.





We also proposed an update to the tagline: from "The complete solution company" to "The space digitalization company", making it more explicit in terms of the work Ziotech does; and formulated the vision statement of the company.







