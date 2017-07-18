Projections 2016 / Graphic Design Conference









We decided to use two main elements in the visual language of the brand: specific 'cut' in the layout using main yellow color (coherent design) and set of colorful shapes wandering within the layouts (diversity).





We chose yellow as the main color, as it gave a good contrast between black and white. Additionally we felt that the high contrast of yellow and black will be most visually engaging. We used this contrast as a base for more lively colors, to add more energy to the overall design.





Typography was selected with the same things in mind, that's why we decided to use two typefaces. Thanks to these tools we had freedom to create diverse content staying within the visual frame of the brand identity. Starting with icons and animation, up to minimal way-finding system.











