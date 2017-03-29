Bureau Oberhaeuser
Hamburg, Germany
Lufthansa Infotainment Concept
    We at Bureau Oberhaeuser challenged ourselves to redesign the Lufthansa inflight infotainment system within one week of time. Lufthansa recently … Read More
    We at Bureau Oberhaeuser challenged ourselves to redesign the Lufthansa inflight infotainment system within one week of time. Lufthansa recently updated their inflight infotainment system and we were somewhat disappointed with the outcome. We don’t believe this concept is a final product ready for implementation. It’s mainly meant to identify existing problems and to suggest solutions or alternative approaches. So here is what we came up with. Read Less
