NICHE TEA





London based start-up Niche Tea was founded by Amanda Miles in 2015. Uniquely Blended, Beautifully Crafted Wellness Tea. Using a specially designed formula of medicinal based natural herbs, Niche Tea has premium health and wellbeing at it’s core. Over a number of years, Niche Tea have researched global herbal techniques and explored over 130 tea estates to create a collection of teas designed to improve hair, skin, sleep, energy and digestion.