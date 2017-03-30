Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Patrick Curtet
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
LUCID Air in the street
Photography
2353
293
5
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/30/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Patrick Curtet
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
LUCID Air in the street
Photography
2353
293
5
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/30/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Patrick Curtet
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Mercedes AMG - GT S
by
Patrick Curtet
188
2398
Photography
Never forget where do you come from
by
Patrick Curtet
167
1333
Photography
Parkour guy
by
Patrick Curtet
62
660
Photography
,
Motion Graphics
Victoria Lifestyle
by
Patrick Curtet
41
383
Photography
LUCID AIR
by
Multiple Owners
Patrick Curtet
Curve Digital
1507
39779
Featured On:
1/27/2017
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Project Made For
M&P Curtet
Paris, France
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Credits
Patrick Curtet
Los Angeles, CA, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
lucid
lucid motors
LUCID AIR
Electric Car
car
automotive
transportation
Car shooting
Los Angeles
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps