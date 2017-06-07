About

[ENG] Strato offers a complete universe of panels and tiles developed in natural concrete for wall and floor covering. These are products of high strength, low thickness, and great aesthetic character. This concrete features extreme durability and strength, being ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Each piece is developed by an exclusive process that combines advanced technologies with manual termination, thus achieving the distinctive and unique touch of each piece. [ESP] Strato ofrece un universo completo de paneles y piezas desarrolladas en concreto natural. Se trata de productos de alta resistencia, bajo espesor, y gran carácter estético. Este concreto presenta características de extrema durabilidad y resistencia siendo ideal para aplicaciones en interiores y exteriores. Cada pieza es desarrollada por un proceso exclusivo que combina tecnologías de avanzada con terminación manual, logrando así el toque distintivo y único de cada pieza. Read Less

